Latest NewsCrime

Her life was unpleasant, death awful!

Jun 26, 2019, 11:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sherin might have slept peacefully in that night forgetting all the pains inflicted on her by her foster parents. Yet her little adorable body was consumed by worms. Doctor’s statement about the autopsy would leave anyone in tears. Sherin Mathew was adopted from an orphanage in Bihar by Malayalee couple, Wessley Mathew and Sini Mathew. They had a four year old child then.

In 2017 October 7 Wessely complained to the police that their daughter went missing minutes later as they left her outside as punishment for not having milk. The body of the child got from a drainage a half kilometer away from the home. The police got suspicious as the body had factures and wounds. Her foster parents confessed that she went through rigorous punishment under them. She had suffocation while drinking milk which was neglected by the parents.  Doctor reveals that her body was in rotten stage. Many of the internal parts were eaten by worms. Thus it was tough for them to conclude the accurate reason of death.

Tags

Related Articles

Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress begins ‘ 48-Hour Dharna’ in Bengal

Mar 15, 2019, 09:13 pm IST

Turkish Women’s Cup football: India lose to Uzbekistan

Feb 27, 2019, 07:44 pm IST

Nun Protest: Former SFI leader Sindhu Joy criticizes Sister Lucy Kalappura

Jan 11, 2019, 04:07 pm IST

World’s oldest person died at the age of 117

Jul 27, 2018, 05:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close