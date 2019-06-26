Her life was unpleasant, death awful!

Sherin might have slept peacefully in that night forgetting all the pains inflicted on her by her foster parents. Yet her little adorable body was consumed by worms. Doctor’s statement about the autopsy would leave anyone in tears. Sherin Mathew was adopted from an orphanage in Bihar by Malayalee couple, Wessley Mathew and Sini Mathew. They had a four year old child then.

In 2017 October 7 Wessely complained to the police that their daughter went missing minutes later as they left her outside as punishment for not having milk. The body of the child got from a drainage a half kilometer away from the home. The police got suspicious as the body had factures and wounds. Her foster parents confessed that she went through rigorous punishment under them. She had suffocation while drinking milk which was neglected by the parents. Doctor reveals that her body was in rotten stage. Many of the internal parts were eaten by worms. Thus it was tough for them to conclude the accurate reason of death.