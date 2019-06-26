Latest NewsIndia

J&K: One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces

Jun 26, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Less than a minute

One terrorist has been gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral area. The gunbattle broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in Pulwama district this morning, said reports. The exchange of fire is still underway in the forests of Tral area.

Troops of 42 Rashtriya Rifles with Special Operations Group Tral were carrying out cordon and search operations when an encounter broke out with terrorists, said reports.

“In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The identity and affiliation of the killed terrorist is being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered from the site of encounter,” news agency quoted J&K Policer as saying.

Tags

Related Articles

See why Anushka blows a kiss to Virat during IPL match: Video

Apr 14, 2018, 06:51 pm IST

High Court absolves Biju Radhakrishnan in murder of wife

Apr 12, 2019, 04:22 pm IST

Karimnagar will be renamed,if BJP wins Telangana elections,says Yogi Adityanath

Dec 5, 2018, 07:06 pm IST
Modi66

PM Narendra Modi reveals the real reason by which why the opposition is demoralised

Mar 24, 2018, 11:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close