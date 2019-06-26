MLA who trashed corporation officer with cricket bat arrested ; Details Inside

JP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, has been caught on camera assaulting a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore. The incident took place on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

He has been just booked for the arrogance violence

His act has made many injured.

The 353 IPC has been registered over him which he will be forced for a 2 year imprisonment according to the reports.

In the video, Vijayvargiya is seen beating up the IMC zonal officer, Dheeraj Bais, with a cricket bat after he refused to call off the demolition drive. His supporters even damaged the windshield of vehicles of IMC officials. The situation got under control after police intervention.

It has been arrested that he is still remorse less regarding the incident