Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. India-Us partnership in many levels as part of the discussion between them stated Ravish Kumar the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. The visit was ahead of the meeting between the heads of the nation at the G 20 summit. Pompeo came across Ajith Dovel, National Security Advisor as well as S Jayasankar, Minister of External Affairs in his two-day visit.

