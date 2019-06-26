Latest NewsIndia

Narendra Modi’s dream project Ujjawala Yojana : 7.23crore free gas connections released

Jun 26, 2019, 08:32 am IST
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana more than 7 crore LPG connections have been released and the allocated funds have been fully utilised.

The Minister in a written reply in Lok Sabha said, “A total of 7.23 crore connections have been released till June 19th and in the year 2018-19 itself a total of 3.62 connections were distributed which is beyond the targeted figure of 2 cr.”

The Minister also said that OMCs have reported 282 established cases of irregularities regarding distribution/delay in providing gas connections under PMUY. In all the established cases of irregularities by distributorships, action is taken against the concerned distributors as per Marketing Discipline Guidelines/Distributorship Agreement.

