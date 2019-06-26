Did India Lose in Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad? Check Out What P.M Modi Asked in RajyaSabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the allegations of malfunctioning in the elections. He added that many people talked about BJP’s victory as the failure of democracy and rigging of EVM’s which is very much disappointing.

“These statements are unfortunate. What has happened in Wayanad, Raibareilly, and Amethi, DId India lose there? How do they question the choice of people? Are they equating Congress’ loss to India’s loss? Their(Congress) arrogance must come to an end. Congress failed in 17 states which show the public attitude towards him”. he said.

He pointed out that BJP has come this long way through determination and people long for a consistent government. He congratulated the election commission for the flawless conducting of elections. He regretted the Jharkhand mob lynching. He also welcomed suggestions from all the members of parliament.