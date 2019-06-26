Latest NewsIndia

Did India Lose in Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad? Check Out What P.M Modi Asked in RajyaSabha

Jun 26, 2019, 04:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the allegations of malfunctioning in the elections. He added that many people talked about BJP’s victory as the failure of democracy and rigging of EVM’s which is very much disappointing.

“These statements are unfortunate. What has happened in Wayanad, Raibareilly, and Amethi, DId India lose there?  How do they question the choice of people? Are they equating Congress’ loss to India’s loss? Their(Congress) arrogance must come to an end. Congress failed in 17 states which show the public attitude towards him”. he said.

He pointed out that BJP has come this long way through determination and people long for a consistent government. He congratulated the election commission for the flawless conducting of elections. He regretted the Jharkhand mob lynching. He also welcomed suggestions from all the members of parliament.

Tags

Related Articles

Women are Rubbing Toothpaste on their Breasts and the Reason Will Shock You!

Aug 1, 2018, 08:58 pm IST
coins

Man Ready To Sells Rare Collection Of Coin For Flood-Hit Kerala

Aug 29, 2018, 02:18 pm IST

Pregnant wife bites off husband’s tongue while kissing for this shocking reason

Sep 24, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Yogi Adithyanath

Yogi Adityanath announces dates for ‘Shahi Snan’

May 20, 2018, 09:58 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close