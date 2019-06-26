Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Rahul Gandhi firm on his decision on party president post; Details Inside

Jun 26, 2019, 06:31 pm IST
It is asserted that Rahul Gandhi is keeping his decisions firm over the Party President post even the lawmakers on wednesday urged him to stay.

Rahul Gandhi has asserted that “This is the not the forum to discuss. As you all have raised this, I have already told the CWC about my decision. There has to be accountability.” in a meeting that has been chaired by Sonia Gandhi

The party incarnates asserted that no one could replace him in the place of party president.

It was on May 25th that Rahul Gandhi offered to resign from the post of party president on behalf of congress poor performance.

However, several leaders have time and again requested Rahul to reconsider his decision. Moreover, many state and district units of the party have passed resolutions over the last one month urging the Gandhi scion to continue leading the party.

