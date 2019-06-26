Rahul Gandhi rejects Congress MPs appeal to remain as party president

Congress president Rahul Gandhi to conveyed to the party’s Lok Sabha MPs that he doesn’t want to continue as Congress President and rejected their appeal demanding him to continue.

According to sources, in a meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs, Rahul Gandhi said that he takes entire responsibility of the Party’s loss in the Lok Sabha election and won’t continue as the party president. Many MPs tried to persuade Gandhi to change his decision however he didn’t agree and rejected their appeal. All 52 Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress party were present in the meeting.

Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor even presented an argument that the Rahul is not solely responsible for the loss, the entire party is collectively responsible for this. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present in the meeting however she didn’t speak a word.

Members of Youth Congress and workers of the party earlier today staged a demonstration outside Gandhi’s residence urging him to retain the party’s top post. Holding party flags and posters saying ‘Nation needs you Rahul Gandhi’, the party members sat under the sun to request their leader.

After the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi taking moral responsibility of party performance has offered his resignation in the Congress Working Committee meeting on 25th May and had asked the party to find his replacement. Gandhi has also urged that the new president should not be from the Gandhi-Nehru family.