Sabarimala Young Women Entry Proved to be a Set back in Election, Says CPI(M)’s Report

CPI(M) Election Analysis report has found that the issue of Sabarimala Young women entry has proven to be a setback for them in the Loksabha elections. The report says the incident of two young women entering Sabarimala after the Women Wall, was used by BJP and UDF for their political advantage and this created a huge negative impact among the supporters of the left. It is a serious issue that the party failed to understand the mindset of the people, adds the report.

The report which was published in the party newspaper also says that although BJP cross voted in favour of UDF, the fact that BJP’s vote share has increased is a matter of concern. The chance of BJP forming yet another government created a feeling in the minds of voters which is in favour of Congress party.

The report prepared by the Central committee was accepted by the state committee after discussions on it. It also exhorts the party to take steps to bring back people closer to the party.