Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S5e in India : Price and Features

The Galaxy Tab S5e starts at Rs 35,999 in India and it is the company most premium 2019 tablet right now. The Tab S5e brings the thinnest frame yet in the company’s portfolio and it continues the bezel-less trend set out by the Tab S4 last year. Beyond its looks, the Tab S5e is also a powerful mid-range tablet, sporting a Snapdragon 670 chipset, One UI software and DeX support, among other things.

DeX mode

As much as the Tab S5e looks like a sleek and portable entertainment device, it also wants to be a productivity device as well. To offer the latter, the Tab S5e comes with DeX support, which when enabled will offer a desktop experience. DeX mode will switch to landscape mode and offer desktop versions of apps, allowing you to multitask as you would on a PC.Super AMOLED display

Samsung makes some exceptional AMOLED displays and we have seen them impress us on smartphones. This is only amplified on the Tab S5e as it gets a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a WQXGA 2560×1600 resolution. Like the Galaxy Tab S4, the Tab S5e also offers a vivid display with punchy colours and excellent viewing angles.

Quad speakers

The Galaxy Tab S5e does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and you can definitely chalk that up as a con for the tablet. Samsung says based on internal studies that consumers prefer the quad speaker setup on tablets like the Tab S4 last year, which prompted the company to drop the jack.

The Tab S5e, like the Tab S4, gets four speakers in total with two present on the right side and two on the left side when in landscape mode. The stereo effect produced by the speakers should allow for an immersive experience, which we will test out in the days to come. These speakers are tuned by AKG, of course, and support Dolby Atmos as well.

DeX mode

As much as the Tab S5e looks like a sleek and portable entertainment device, it also wants to be a productivity device as well. To offer the latter, the Tab S5e comes with DeX support, which when enabled will offer a desktop experience. DeX mode will switch to landscape mode and offer desktop versions of apps, allowing you to multitask as you would on a PC.

Snapdragon 670 with One UI

The Galaxy Tab S5e runs on a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 670 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The mid-range mobile processor should offer just about enough power to handle day-to-day tasks on the tablet. More importantly, it should run DeX smoothly as well. Based on a brief usage, apps opened quickly and I found no lags or stutters while browsing through the UI.