This England Cricket Player Talks to Media From a Pool

England was considered to be the team with a very high chance of winning the World Cup. All their performances leading up to the tournament have been just so authoritative and the fact that they are hosting the World Cup was something that improved their chances. But Now, after their loss to Australia, England is struggling to ensure a semi birth. But Chris Jordan, who did not feature in the English team for the tournament was in the news for a completely different reason.

Chris Jordan, playing for Sussex was happy with his performance against Durham and was spending some nice time in a pool in the showers when the media came for an interview. The bowler chose not to get off from the pool and took the questions from there.