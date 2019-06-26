This famous Indian actress says her hot photos get a lot of comments on social media due to this secret

The senior actor Neena Gupta posted a photo on Instagram where she is outfitted on a white shirt. She is always seen on a stunning chic outfits which in turn shows off her sexy appeal in her style. Donno where is she up to one thing that might be sure is that she turns out to be a great competition for the new gen actresses.

“I won’t get younger roles because of the fashionable clothes. I am glad that God has given me a good body. I am fashion conscious and love to experiment. Meri hot pictures ko bahut comments milte hain and the regular photos don’t get many likes. I am enjoying the appreciation I am getting on social media. Very rarely do I get a negative comment.” she says

I am not going to get another Badhaai Ho. Aisi film zindagi mein ek baar hoti hai. Just like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983) happened only once,” she adds. After the super success of Badhaai Ho, the expectations of people in the industry have changed, says the actor. “Whatever work I am getting today is because of Badhaai Ho and I feel happy that today, my name adds value to any project. My status is better than before,” she further added