This state to become first state to frame law against cow vigilantism

Madhya Pradesh is likely to become the first Indian state to have a law against the cow vigilantism. According to reports, the Congress-led state government has proposed to amend the existing anti-cow slaughter Act to deal with the growing menace of cow vigilantes.

As per the amended law, indulging in violence or violating the law or damaging property in the name of cow vigilantism will be a punishable offence. The amendment in the anti-cow slaughter Act is likely to be cleared by the Kamal Nath Cabinet today.

Under the amended law, anyone found breaking the law will be punished with three years jail term for the first offence and five years imprisonment for repeat offenders. Currently, the cow vigilantes breaking the law are charged under the IPC and CrPC sections.