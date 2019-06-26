Latest NewsIndia

Two Muslim men thrashed by mob for allegedly smuggling cattle, arrested

Jun 26, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Two cattle smugglers were allegedly assaulted by a mob, and later handed over to the police in Gurugram’s Islampur area on Tuesday.

The local police also seized two pickup vans carrying raw beef while two smugglers managed to flee.

The incident came to light, when a group of cow protection unit of Gurugram received a tip-off about a gang, trying to sneak in with a beef consignment.

Shathil Ahmad, a resident of Palwal district, and Tayaid were arrested and a search is on for two others who fled the spot, said Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan.

Subsequently, a team led by Savita Kataria reached Islampur near Rajiv Chowk in the morning.

“We received the information around 5.30 a.m. and we rushed to Sohna road to intercept the vehicle coming from Nuh district. At 6 a.m., we spotted two pickup vans coming from the Sohna area. They were signalled to stop, but the drivers did not,” said Kataria.

“When we blocked their way by using our SUVs, all four occupants in the pick-up vans tried to flee,” Kataria said.

“Our team members managed to apprehend two of them,” the officer said.

