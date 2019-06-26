Viral Watch; Have you ever seen a transparent Petrol Tank ? Here it is

Most motorbikes have a tank made out of metal, so it can’t be transparent now the same has became a old stereotype and now its is dethroned

Besides that often a motrobike tank is not only a barrel of fuel, but it contains technical components like ventilation hoses and a fuel pump. This does not look so nice.

Other biles like the BMW F650 or the HONDA NC700 do not have a tank where you think they have. The thing you hold between your knees contains the air box and/or a luggage compartment. The real fuel tank is mounted under the seat.