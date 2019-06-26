You voted for Modi and expect me to get your work done? asks Kumaraswamy to those who came to submit grievances

You vote for Narendra Modi but want me to get your work done.” this is what the karnataka CM said on wednesday after loosing his cool. The incident happened when employees of Raichur’s Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) blocked his convoy to submit a list of grievances.

The CM was in the district to attend the Village stay programme . He shouted the workers who had approached him.

You voted for Narendra Modi and want me to get your works done! You want me to give you respect. Should I baton-charge you? Leave the place,” PTI quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.

Later he told that he need 15 days to adress and go through the list.

As they blocked the road , the same made him angry according to the reports

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP condemned the chief minister’s outburst and threatened a state-wide agitation if he did not apologise to those workers.

This is against democracy. The chief minister should immediately seek an apology from the people. He should call them and hear them. If this continues, the BJP will agitate against him across the state,” BJP MLC and spokesperson N Ravi Kumar said.