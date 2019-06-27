22-Year-Old Bengaluru Student Bags Job at Google. Can You Guess his Salary?

BENGALURU: A 22-year-student of International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B). K.B Shyam has got himself a job at Google. When you hear the name ‘Google’ you would expect a handsome salary and guess what, his annual salary package is of Rs 60 lakhs.

Shyam had recently completed his five-year dual degree, Imtech programme, from IIIT-B this year. He will soon move to Warsaw, Poland to start his job at Google.

Shyam, who is a native of Chennai, had applied for the job in January. He had to go through a few tests to secure the job- from clearing an online interview followed by an onsite interview at Munich and finally a team-matching process to decide his team in a span of five months to bag the dream job.

“My work area will be Google cloud platform,” said an elated Shyam. He said that attending programming competitions helped him prepare for the Google tests.