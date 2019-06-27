CM Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance,says BJP Minister

HD Kumaraswamy courted controversy on Wednesday for shouting at the employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station in front of the bus he was travelling in and shouted slogans against him when was on his way to Karegudda in Raichur district as part of his village visits programme.

‘People didn’t vote for him (Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy) to be the CM. Why is he the CM? With an unhealthy alliance with Congress, he became the CM. Now, he has lost his mental balance, particularly because his son lost in the polls,’ Prahlad Joshi said, according to news agency ANI.

Joshi, who represents Karnataka’s Dharwad constituency in the Lok Sabha, had lashed out at Kumaraswamy on Wednesday as well.

‘This is how our CM @hd_kumaraswamy reacted when asked for basic amenities. Is he CM for the entire state or only for JDS voters?’ Joshi had written on Twitter.