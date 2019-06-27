Congress MP Sasi Tharoor slams politicizing orange colour jersey of ‘Team India’

Former UN diplomat and Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Dr.Sasi Tharoor have come supporting Indian team wearing the orange colour jersey. He slammed the discussions that are raised against the team wearing an Orange colour jersey. Tharoor said that it is unfortunate to politicising the team’s decision to wear an Orange colour jersey.

The Indian Cricket team will wear an Orange colour jersey on June 30 against the match against England.

Earlier Congress and Samajwadi Party MLA’s has come forward criticising this.

The ICC has banned two teams wearing the same colour jersey in a match. As the colour of both Indian and England team is the same – blue, India must change its jersey colour.