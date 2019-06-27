Court orders police to file non-bailable offence against SFI for hurting Hindu sentiments

Court ordered to file case against SFI activists in Kerala Varma College based on the complaint that they put up boards in the college so as to desecrate Hindu Gods.

Thrissur CJM court, on Wednesday, ordered the filing of a case of non-bailable offence against party leaders. The complaint in this regard was filed by BJP’s Thrissur district general secretary Aneesh Kumar.

Though Aneesh earlier gave complaints to Thrissur City police commissioner, Thrissur West CI and DGP, there was no action on it, following which he directly approached the court.

The case will now be filed against SFI district vice-president Hasan Mubarak, Unit Secretary Sourav Raj, SFI college unit president Nandana R and Union chairman Krishna VS.

It was a few days ago boards that humiliated Lord Ayyappa started appearing in the college campus. Ayyappa was depicted after linking the Sabarimala deity to menstruation. The letters SFI was also written on the boards. The boards had triggered big protests against the SFI in the college.

However, the SFI activists said it was not they who placed the board and informed the police that they would be removing the post.