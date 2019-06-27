Court postponed Verdict on Binoy Kodiyeri’s bail plea

The Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai has postponed the verdict on Binoy Kodiyeri’s anticipatory bail plea to Monday. The court has also instructed the Mumbai police to not to arrest Binoy till Monday. The court has also accepted the victim’s plea to appoint a personal advocate for her.

The prosecution demanded not to give bail to Binoy and the Binoy’s lawyer has pleaded that there is a contradiction in the victim’s statement.

The victim has submitted new documents and proofs to validate her stand. She has submitted the details tourist visa send by Binoy to her and her child. Binoy has sent them on his personal mail id to the victim’s mail id.