Cricket Fan Cannot Take Sanjay Manjrekar’s Commentary, Writes to ICC. Here is the Reason

Jun 27, 2019, 08:19 am IST
Sanjay Manjrekar is one of the more popular voices in cricket commentary but often lands himself in trouble for the comments he makes on air. Many have found his statements extremely biased. Fans find his opinion baseless and get irritated at times. One such fan, Addie Kumar from Australia, frustrated by his commentary has written to ICC against Mr. Manjrekar.

According to Addie, Sanjay while commentating in reference to MS Dhoni used the word ‘our’. Apparently, he called the wicket-keeper batsman ‘our watchdog behind the stumps’. Addie did not like it and feels Sanjay did not keep it unbiased, there is no ‘us’ or ‘our’ in a commentary.

“Hey ICC! Greetings from Sydney, Australia. A bit of feedback about Sanjay Manjrekar, on your commentary panel, for CWC: I find him utterly biased and very unprofessional, behind the mic. He also sounds full of himself. Other than that, great World Cup. Thanks.” he wrote to ICC.

“This is for the comment Manjrekar made a few days ago when he said this about Dhoni: “He is our watchdog behind the stumps”. You are a commentator. You have no side. There is no “us”. There is no “our”. #CWC19″ he wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of the letter he wrote.

