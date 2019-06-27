CinemaLatest News

Dostana 2 : Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan to star Karan Johar’s film ; Watch Video

Jun 27, 2019, 09:54 am IST
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has announced that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will star in their upcoming film Dostana 2, a sequel to 2008’s hit Dostana. A newcomer will be cast in the third lead and the film will be directed by debutant Collin D’Cunha.

Dharma shared the news with a cheeky video announcing the cast and crew of the film, writing, “Taking the iconic franchise forward!?Presenting #Dostana2, starring @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a suitable boy, announcing soon! Directed by @collinDcunha. Let the madness roll! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18”

Take a look.

Karan also tweeted out the news, writing, “The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face – making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. out for the third suitable boy! @apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies”

The original Dostana starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham as two straight men who pretend to be a gay couple but get into trouble when they both fall for the same girl (Priyanka Chopra.) It was directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

