Here is What Indian Bowling Coach Said About MS Dhoni’s Slow Batting

India was expected to have an easy walk over in their match against Afghanistan, but then they offered a tough resistance, restricting India for 224 runs and going down in the last over, 11 runs short.

On a pitch were the batsmen found the going tough, Virat Kohli seemed to be batting on a different track, scoring 67 off 63. But once the Indian captain was dismissed, the partnership between Kedhar Jadhav 52(68) and MS Dhoni 28(52) seemed a little too slow for the fans liking. India could eventually make only 224.

Fans, experts and even Sachin Tendulkar had expressed their displeasure over MS Dhoni’s slow batting.

Indian team bowling coach Bharat Arun on Wednesday said it’s not that head coach Ravi Shastri isn’t speaking to the former skipper or other batsmen on how to make improvements.

“There is a constant dialogue between all the batsmen, the support staff, the batting coach, the head coach – Ravi Shastri has a constant dialogue with all the coaches. I can’t really get into the brass tacks of what we discuss, but yes if I have to answer your question, there is a constant dialogue for us to improve,” the former India medium pacer said.

Arun also said that Kohli and Dhoni should not be compared on the basis of strike rate.