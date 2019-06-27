High court slams moral policing

Police officers found a lady and two men in a room. However, in the charge sheet, the case became that of committing prostitution. The court condemned the inappropriate logic of Attingal police and considered the argument of petitioner Maniraj as valid. The court criticized that by filing such cases as per the will of the police they are misusing the time of the court.

Court asked what is meant by preparing to commit adultery which is written in the case sheet. Police failed to give an amenable reply. The high court observed that two men along with a woman sitting in a closed room cannot be considered as illegal or adulterous. A house cannot be sealed as a brothel when an adulterous incident reported only once.

The court blamed the hastened action from the police that disgraced the people involved. An adulterous relationship is illegal in a brothel and police failed to produce the evidence to prove the truth. The court cancelled the case as there was a lack of evidence.