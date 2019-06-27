ICC rankings: India dethroned England

The ‘Team India’ has dethroned England to rose to the top position in the ICC ODI rankings.

As per the latest ICC rankings, the Team India is in the top position with 123 points. India overthrew England, who is in the second position now with 122 points. New Zealand is in third position with 114 points. Australia is in fourth position with 112 points.

India is also top-ranked in the ICC test ranking and is in the fifth position in Twenty 20.

India will face the hosts England in the ICC World Cup Cricket on Sunday at Birmingham.