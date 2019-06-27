Kerala government spends these much amount to maintaining Chief Minister’s social media accounts

The Kerala government has spent almost one core ten lakh rupees on maintaining The Chief Minister’s social media accounts. The Public Relations Department has already issued this much money as per the project report prepared by C-DIT. The C-DIT has already prepared a 12-member team to make the social media handles of Chief Minister more active to keep him live in the social media. The government has allocated around 80 lakhs for their salary alone.

Chief Minister’s office has made more effective interference in social media. The new endeavor is to interfere and to discuss even in the political issues through the social media platforms of Chief Minister.

As per the new plan by C-DIT, the press conferences of Chief Minister and all other programs will be live streamed via the internet. This will cost 5.5 lakhs. The PRD has allotted money for the government agency C-DIT. But C-DIT has made a political appointment for this job. Pinarayi Vijayan has a big team to handle the media interference and the new setup is besides that. Earlier these kinds of works are done by the staff of PRD itself.