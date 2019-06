Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday announced that he will launch his new online platform “Tej Sena” on Friday.

Tej Pratap launched the political outfit, ‘Lalu-Rabri Morcha’, two months ago and had fielded candidates to contest the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

“Join Tej Sena — an online platform for change makers. Launching on June 28,” the state’s former Health Minister tweeted.