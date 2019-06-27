Latest NewsInternational

Left parties seize power in three European countries

Jun 27, 2019, 01:52 pm IST
As the right-wing forces are getting power and prominence in almost many parts of the world, Europe is seen hugging left ideology. In the last year, three countries in Europe has selected left-wing parties into power. The Scandinavian country Denmark has elected a coalition of left parties -redblock- into power in the last day.

Apart from Denmark, the Nordic countries Sweden and Finland has also elected left parties.

In Denmark, the ‘Redblock’ a coalition of Red-Green Alliance, The Social Liberals and Socialist People Party has won 91 seats out of 179 seats. The result was announced in June 5. The left alliance has given a shock treatment to Danish People’s Party (DPP) which raised anti-Muslim slogans in the election. DPP which is the second largest party of the country lost half of its votes compared to 2015 election.

The political observers has predicted that as the Nordic countries has hugged  left parties,  the chances for Labour party to win in the UK election is increased. The opinion polls have claimed that the Labour party under Jermey Korbin will come to power in England.

