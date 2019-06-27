Latest NewsSports

Neeraj Goyat-Amir Khan Boxing Match Will Not Take Place. Here is Why

Jun 27, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Amir Khan, British-Pakistani boxer had said on July 12 that he will avenge the Pakistani side’s defeat in cricket against India, during his welterweight bout against India’s Neeraj Goyat. Although it makes no sense avenging in one sport for something happened in another, his words have grabbed some attention and the match occupied quite a space in the boxing media at the moment.

But Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat suffered severe injuries in a car accident and has been ruled out of next month’s WBC Pearl World Championship clash against Amir Khan.

“We are very sad to inform that our star Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat who was preparing for his mega-fight against Amir Khan met with a car accident last night that has caused him severe injuries on his head, face and left arm. He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery,” Bill Dosanjh, Promoter of the Super Boxing League, said in a statement.

The authorities are searching for a replacement for Neeraj.

