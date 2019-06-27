PM Narendra Modi arrives in Japan for G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Kansai International Airport, Japan for G20 Summit. He has reached Swissotel Nankai hotel and members of the Indian community welcomed him by chanting ‘Modi Modi’.
PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings at the G20 summit and will also participate in a few plurilateral meetings.
Japan: Members of the Indian community welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Swissotel Nankai hotel in Osaka pic.twitter.com/vOEGwk96rk
— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019
