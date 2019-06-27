Latest NewsInternational

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Japan for G20 summit

Jun 27, 2019, 06:36 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Kansai International Airport, Japan for G20 Summit. He has reached Swissotel Nankai hotel and members of the Indian community welcomed him by chanting ‘Modi Modi’.

PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings at the G20 summit and will also participate in a few plurilateral meetings.

