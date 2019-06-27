Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower today. The main reason for this downfall of Indian benchmark indices that as the futures and options contracts for the month of June has ended today,

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,586.41 lowering 5.67 points or 0.01%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,541.55 lowering 6 points or 0.05%. In the June futures and options, series Sensex declined 0.62% and Nifty slipped won by 0.87%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, M & M, SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Eicher, IOC, Titan and ONGC.

The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, HC L Tech, RIL, ITC, Adani Ports, Hindalco, Infosys, Kotak Bank, PowerGrid, Yes Bank and Vedanta.