The Girl with Peacock Tatoo- Mystery behind the cold- blooded murder unraveled

Jun 27, 2019, 11:18 pm IST
In February 11, 2011 the Delhi police found an anonymous dead body from the out skirts of Railway station. The body was that of a girl with a peacock tattoo in her belly. The police tried hard to trace her but efforts were in vein. The case stirred controversy and Delhi police was criticized harshly for their delay in finding the person.

Later after the burial of the body, a man came claiming that the girl was his daughter Nitu Solanki. Miss Solanki was a bright young law student. She said her family that she was moving to Singapore for some official matters. The family least expected such an end for the courageous bold girl. In 2010 Nitu started to live with her boy friend Raju Gahlot and they moved to various cities in India. However the police found out that Raju was the murderer as one of his relatives confessed that he asked help to bury Nitu’s body. But police couldn’t find Raju. He didn’t contact them, but the police always kept an eye on them.

In 2019, Raju’s family received a call from Gudgav. The person at the other end revealed that he is Raju. Family informed the police, but before they reach he died. He worked in a construction firm with a different identity for eight years. Fate has done a poetic justice.

