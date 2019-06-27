Latest NewsIndia

TikTok man does push-ups on moving police vehicle : Watch Video

Jun 27, 2019, 06:50 am IST
Social media users are demanding action after a TikTok video emerged online showing a man using a Delhi Police car to perform dangerous stunts. “Save(sic) driving, anyone? @dtptraffic. @DelhiPolice Official vehicle is used to perform a stunt and make #tiktokindia video,” journalist Saurabh Trivedi wrote on Twitter.

The 15-second long video shows a shirtless man stepping out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups atop it in what seems to be a deserted spot. The Delhi Traffic Police said, “necessary action” was being taken in the matter.

“Thanks, This complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard,” it commented on the tweet.

