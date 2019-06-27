Union Minister arrives Parliament in a cycle: Video

The video of Union Minister arriving the Indian Parliament in a bicycle has become viral in social media. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of state in charge of the Ministry of Shipping has arrived in the Parliament in a bicycle.

Mansukh Mandaviya is Pattidhar leader from Gujarat state’s Bhavnagar. He was elected to the upper house of the Parliament Rajya Sabha in 2012 and he was re-elected in 2018.

Mansukh hit headlines in May when he arrived to take oath as a minister in the Modi government in a cycle.