Union Minister arrives Parliament in a cycle: Video

Jun 27, 2019, 04:33 pm IST
The video of Union Minister arriving the Indian Parliament in a bicycle has become viral in social media. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of state in charge of the Ministry of Shipping has arrived in the Parliament in a bicycle.

Mansukh Mandaviya is Pattidhar leader from Gujarat state’s Bhavnagar. He was elected to the upper house of the Parliament Rajya Sabha in 2012 and he was re-elected in 2018.

Mansukh hit headlines in May when he arrived to take oath as a minister in the Modi government in a cycle.

