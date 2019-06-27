Latest NewsEntertainment

Veteran Actress Vijaya Nirmala Passes Away

Jun 27, 2019, 08:22 am IST
Veteran Telugu actor-director Vijaya Nirmala passes away today in Hyderabad at the age of 73. She breathed her last in the early hours of Thursday at Continental Hospitals in Gachibowli.

Vijaya Nirmala had acted in more than 200 films, directed about 47 films and produced 11 films, she entered the Guinness Book of Records as the female director of the most films. She was also awarded prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah award by Andhra Pradesh government for her great contribution to the Telugu film industry.

