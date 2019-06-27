“We gave you food, but you voted for BJP” says this Congress ex-CM

I do not know why you people voted for BJP. News started coming in that BJP is leading from this place. Panchayat Bhawan was made by us. We gave you food, shelter, and you vote for BJP. I wonder why,” says the senior Congress leader and the ex- CM of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah.

The revelation is made right after the Karnatka CM made the controversy remark asking the employees from Yermarus Thermal Power Plant to take the grievances to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they voted or them.

Karnataka BJP wing asserted that the chief minister’s outburst will be enough to stage a state-wide agitations if Kumaraswamy did not apologies to the masses.