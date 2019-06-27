Women Prisoner’s Escape: Here is What Kerala C.M Said

For the first time in Kerala, women inmates had escaped from prison and the news opened up serious questions about the security of the prison.

It was Silpa mol and Sandhya who orchestrated this grand escape from Attakkulangara jail. Now, a day later, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has contemplated on the issue. He said inmates given excessive freedom is the reason for the mishap and that action will be taken against officers who are responsible.