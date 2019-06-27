KeralaLatest News

Women Prisoner’s Escape: Here is What Kerala C.M Said

Jun 27, 2019, 01:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

For the first time in Kerala, women inmates had escaped from prison and the news opened up serious questions about the security of the prison.

It was Silpa mol and Sandhya who orchestrated this grand escape from Attakkulangara jail. Now, a day later, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has contemplated on the issue. He said inmates given excessive freedom is the reason for the mishap and that action will be taken against officers who are responsible.

“Investigation has been intensified to find the women who escaped the jail. A special team will soon be constituted for this. It will also be checked if someone else had helped them” said Kerala C.M in Assembly.

Tags

Related Articles

Why Indian-American drove the burning van to the Air-force base: mystery remains

Mar 25, 2018, 08:59 pm IST

Video: a daring stunt or a stupid act?

Jan 24, 2018, 11:33 am IST

Actor and film producer Kumar Gaurav accused of sexually abusing  a Dalit woman for over 2 years

Mar 29, 2019, 04:00 pm IST

Private schools may have to add financial data on website

Sep 1, 2017, 07:19 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close