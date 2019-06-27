You Won’t Believe the Number of Fake Apps in Google Play Store

Google Play Store’s security has always been a matter of concern, especially when it is compared with the App store.

Research has now been done which reveals there are thousands of apps in Google PlayStore which are counterfeit in nature and to make matters worse, a lot of them carry malware. The research team used the latest technology, including machine learning techniques, in their work. While they identified 49,608 potential counterfeit apps, the full exercise yielded a list of 2040 fake apps laden with high risk.

The research was carried out by a team from the University of Sydney along with CSIRO’s Data61. The team tested over a million apps from Google’s Play Store. Google is fully aware of the issue that it is faced with and the company was one of the sponsors of this research at the University of Sydney.