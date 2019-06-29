‘I lost 20-30 films because male actors replaced me with their girlfriends: Mallika Sherawat

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat who rose into fame by acting in hot sensuous scenes and films has openly come against Bollywood actors.

In a recent interview given to PTI, the bold hot actress has revealed that she has lost 20-30 films because male actors replaced me with their girlfriends. The actors replaced her as because she was opinionated.

”I lost film projects because they thought I was opinionated. I would hear from heroes ‘don’t cast her she speaks a lot and has a lot of opinions’. They would prefer their girlfriends instead of me in projects. I can list at least 20-30 movies that I’ve lost. But it didn’t make me bitter. It was my gradual evolution. Now when I look back, they look like fools, all of them,” Mallika told PTI.

The actress also revealed that the actors and directors had asked her to have sex with them. They ask that when you can act in hot scenes in films and wear bikini why can’t sleep with them, the actress added.