Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

‘I lost 20-30 films because male actors replaced me with their girlfriends: Mallika Sherawat

Jun 29, 2019, 10:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat who rose into fame by acting in hot sensuous scenes and films has openly come against Bollywood actors.

In a recent interview given to PTI, the bold hot actress has revealed that she has lost 20-30 films because male actors replaced me with their girlfriends. The actors replaced her as because she was opinionated.

”I lost film projects because they thought I was opinionated. I would hear from heroes ‘don’t cast her she speaks a lot and has a lot of opinions’. They would prefer their girlfriends instead of me in projects. I can list at least 20-30 movies that I’ve lost. But it didn’t make me bitter. It was my gradual evolution. Now when I look back, they look like fools, all of them,” Mallika told PTI.

The actress also revealed that the actors and directors had asked her to have sex with them. They ask that when you can act in hot scenes in films and wear bikini why can’t sleep with them, the actress added.

Tags

Related Articles

J&K : Indian Army using this new system to trace holed-up terrorists

Jun 11, 2017, 06:47 am IST

India’s ambitious move to stabilize the farming sector

Dec 16, 2017, 03:33 pm IST

Avoid these 7 common mistakes otherwise your UAE visa application will be rejected

Dec 16, 2017, 05:23 pm IST

Navy Vice-Admiral manipulated rules to promote son-in-law

Aug 27, 2017, 12:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close