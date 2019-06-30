Latest NewsIndia

17-yr-old girl cycling back from school gang-raped by 3 men

Jun 30, 2019, 11:19 am IST
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly accosted while she was returning from school on Friday and raped by three men in a car in Bihar’s Saran district, reported Hindustan Times.

One suspect was arrested and two others are yet to be traced, the police said.

On Friday afternoon, the girl was headed home on a cycle when the suspects stopped her and dragged her into a car. She was thrown out on Basant Road and the condition of the girl was described as serious.

A police official said the men were in an i10 car.

The girl was roughly 4-5km away from home when she was attacked, the official said, adding that she informed her parents using the mobile phone of a passerby at the spot where had been thrown out.

