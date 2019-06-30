19 killed in militant attack

In Afghanistan, around 19 people including 11 policemen and 8 election workers were killed and 27 people were injured in a bomb attack by the Taliban militants. The fatal incident occurred in Maruf district in the southern Kandahar province on Saturday. The Taliban has claimed responsibility.

The Taliban militants rammed four armored vehicles packed with explosives into a government compound.

The election workers were stationed at the district center to register voters ahead of the presidential polls in September. The presidential election is slated on September 28.

The Taliban’s spokesperson has claimed that their fighters have taken control of the Maruf district and killed 57 government soldiers and arrested 11 others. But the government has declined the Taliban’s claims.