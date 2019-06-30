A college in Kerala denies admissions for ‘Transgender’ students; Approached High Court

Alphonsa College, a women’s college in Kottayam district in Kerala has made it clear that they will not give admissions to ‘transgender’ students in the college. The college management has informed this in the Kerala High Court.

The college has approached the Kerala High Court challenging the Kerala state government order which has instructed to give reservations to transgender students in arts and science colleges in the state. The Kerala government has released an order asking the colleges in the state to provide reservations to transgender students on July 3. According to this, MG University has also released a circular asking college to provide 2 seats for transgender students. But the college has declined these orders.

Earlier many colleges in the state have given admissions to transgender students. But the Pala Alphonsa college says that giving admission to transgender students will change the nature and character of the college.

The Kerala High Court has asked the government’s reply on college’s demands.