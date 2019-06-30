Latest NewsInternational

Conflict in Kazakhstan oil field

Jun 30, 2019, 11:22 pm IST
Union government has interfered in the conflict occurred in Tengiz, the biggest oil field in Kazakhstan. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the 150 Indian workers including Malayalees are safe there.

Four people survived the attacks with minor injuries. The brawl began between the native and foreign workers. The fight was sparked when a Libyan worker shared a photograph with a Kazakh woman worker in social media. Even though the Libyan worker apologized later the tensions didn’t settle down.

There are 80% of native workers who turned against foreigners. The Kerala state government has requested for the safe rescue of the workers. NORKA authorities communicated with the central government by the instruction of CM Pinarayi Vijayan.  The Indian embassy has started a helpline for the same.

