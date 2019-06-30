Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

”Dear Baazigar, don’t ‘Chuck’ De helmet”: Sachin troll Shah Rukh Khan

Jun 30, 2019, 05:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sachin shared extended his wishes to Bollywood superstar Sha Rukh Khan for completing 27 years in the Bollywood film industry. Shah Rukh Khan has replied to the ‘Little Master’s’ wishes in a funny way.

Sha Rukh has shared a video for his fans. In the video, the superstar has been seen riding a bike without a helmet. And at the end of the video, the star has revealed that he always use a helmet while riding a bike.

Sachin has shared this video with a caption that ” Dear Baazigar, don’t ‘Chuck’ De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan.  Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend”.

For this, King Khan has given a funny reply. ‘My friend Helmet pehenkar, On Drive..Off drive & Straight drive, karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grandchildren, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself. See u soon over some fish curry. Thank u”.

