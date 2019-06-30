”Dear Baazigar, don’t ‘Chuck’ De helmet”: Sachin troll Shah Rukh Khan

Sachin shared extended his wishes to Bollywood superstar Sha Rukh Khan for completing 27 years in the Bollywood film industry. Shah Rukh Khan has replied to the ‘Little Master’s’ wishes in a funny way.

Sha Rukh has shared a video for his fans. In the video, the superstar has been seen riding a bike without a helmet. And at the end of the video, the star has revealed that he always use a helmet while riding a bike.

Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes! pic.twitter.com/UMg6k78C06 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2019

Sachin has shared this video with a caption that ” Dear Baazigar, don’t ‘Chuck’ De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend”.

Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 29, 2019

For this, King Khan has given a funny reply. ‘My friend Helmet pehenkar, On Drive..Off drive & Straight drive, karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grandchildren, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself. See u soon over some fish curry. Thank u”.