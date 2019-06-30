Latest NewsBusiness

GST to celebrate ‘second birthday’ tomorrow

Jun 30, 2019, 08:31 pm IST
Goods and Services Tax (GST) will celebrate the second birthday tomorrow. The GST was launched in the country on 1st July 2017 at a function held in the Central Hall of Parliament on the midnight of 30th June 2017.

The GST has replaced the old multi-layered, complex indirect tax structure with a simple, transparent and technology-driven tax regime. The GST has made the whole country into a single, common market. It has broken the barriers to inter-state trade and commerce.

The GST is a comprehensive multistage, destination-based tax. It has subdued almost all indirect tax. Launching of the  GST is considered as a revolutionary step in the Indian economy.

