ICC World Cup Cricket: England won toss: Bats first

In Cricket, The hosts England has won the toss in the match against India in ICC World Cup Cricket at Birmingham. England has opted to bat first.

The match is critical to both the teams. India which has won all the games in the tournament can enter the semi-final if won today’s match.

Today’s match is also important to Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, as their semi-final possibilities depend upon the verdict of the match.

India is playing in the Orange color jersey today.

As per the last reports, England has scored 20 runs form four overs without losing any wicket.

Playing XI:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadav, MS Dhoni (W), Hardik Pandiya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Butler (W), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.