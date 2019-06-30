ICC World Cup: India faces first defeat: England won by 31 runs

In Cricket, The Indian team tasted the bitterness of defeat today in the match against hosts England in ICC World Cup cricket match at Birmingham. England defeated India by 31 runs.

Chasing the winning target of 338 runs set up by England Indian chase ended at 306 runs in the stipulated 50 over. Rohith Sharma scored a century in the match. This is Sharma’s third-century un the world cup. For England, Liam Plunkett picked three wickets.

India lost opener K.L Rahul in the second over. Chris Woakes returned him back. From there Sharma and Kohli build up an innings that saved India to amass a better score. Kohli scored 66 runs.

This is the first defeat of India in the tournament. By this victory, England’s possibility to enter semi has increased. India has to wait for the next match to claim the semi berth.

Earlier England won the toss and opted to bat. A century from Jonny Bairstow ( 111) and the half-centuries by Ben Stokes ( 79) and Jason Roy ( 66) helped the hosts to build up this massive score. It was Bairstow’s eighth ODI century.

For India, Mohammed Shami picked five wickets. This was his first five-wicket for the world cup. He took five wickets by giving 69 runs.

Score Board:

England- 337/7 (50 over)

India – 306/5 (50over)