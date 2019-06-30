Latest NewsIndia

India most secular country in World, says Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Jun 30, 2019, 06:56 am IST
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Saturday said the country does not need any lessons from others, as it is the most secular one in the world even as religious freedom is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution.

“Please remember that culture is a way of life and religion is a way of worship. Accordingly, I have the honour of asserting that India is a country built on the foundations of a civilisation that is fundamentally tolerant,” he said.

In India, religious freedom is a fundamental right guaranteed under Articles 25 to 28 of the Constitution, he said.

“We do not need any lessons from anybody. Some countries of late have started giving us ‘pravachans’ (sermons), forgetting what is happening back in their own countries. If at all, you have to grade number one, the most secular country in the world, is Indian civilization, India, that is Bharat, our motherland,” he said.

