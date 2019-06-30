”Kithna acha he Modi”: Australian Prime Minister tweets selfie with Narendra Modi

A selfie of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has become viral in social media. Scott Morrison has taken a selfie with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has posted on his social media wall with a caption ‘Kithna acha he Modi”. Modi has retweeted that the energy of the bilateral relationship between India and Australia has stoked him.

Both the leaders took this selfie on Saturday at Osaka, Japan. Both the leaders were attending the G-20 summit in Japan.