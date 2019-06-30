”Kithna acha he Modi”: Australian Prime Minister tweets selfie with Narendra Modi

A selfie of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has become viral in social media. Scott Morrison has taken a selfie with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has posted on his social media wall with a caption ‘Kithna acha he Modi”. Modi has retweeted that the energy of the bilateral relationship between India and Australia has stoked him.
Kithana acha he Modi! #G20OsakaSummit pic.twitter.com/BC6DyuX4lf
— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) June 28, 2019
Both the leaders took this selfie on Saturday at Osaka, Japan. Both the leaders were attending the G-20 summit in Japan.
Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship! @ScottMorrisonMP https://t.co/RdvaWsqlwY
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2019
